Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,545 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Corteva were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,433,000 after buying an additional 1,191,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Corteva by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,356,000 after buying an additional 1,075,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Corteva by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,418,000 after buying an additional 1,013,245 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 553.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,382,000 after buying an additional 884,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after buying an additional 700,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,501,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,904. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.20. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

About Corteva (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.