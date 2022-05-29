Stephens Inc. AR Sells 906 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $5.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.69. The company had a trading volume of 389,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,146. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.33 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.17 and its 200 day moving average is $333.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.70%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. TheStreet lowered Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.07.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

