stETH (Lido) 24 Hour Volume Tops $163.27 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 398.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,887.57 or 0.39385506 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.00 or 0.00483738 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00034200 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008662 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.