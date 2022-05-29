STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($55.32) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($51.06) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at €37.28 ($39.65) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.41. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($13.19) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($22.82).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

