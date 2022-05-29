StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MIXT opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $252.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $34,191.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 5,934,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,848,716.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,007,525 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,349 and sold 312,795 shares valued at $153,270. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 20,917 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period.

MiX Telematics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.