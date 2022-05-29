Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after buying an additional 5,669,969 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,838,000 after buying an additional 148,297 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,153,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,401,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,019,000 after buying an additional 808,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,921,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,640,000 after buying an additional 161,051 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

