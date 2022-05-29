Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 21,571 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,068,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.72 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.43.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 104.09%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

