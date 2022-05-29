Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $201,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $240.92 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.25 and its 200-day moving average is $231.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.
About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.