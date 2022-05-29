Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.0% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

NYSE UL opened at $43.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

