Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Strattec Security from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

STRT stock opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $133.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.98. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46.

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.61 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 2.18%. Equities analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strattec Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

