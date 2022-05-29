Strike (STRK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13.91 Million

Strike (STRK) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last week, Strike has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Strike coin can now be bought for approximately $25.25 or 0.00087224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $80.68 million and approximately $13.91 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 112.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,377.42 or 0.08213592 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00507434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00032451 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008757 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,195,567 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

