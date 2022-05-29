Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $463.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) to post $463.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $542.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $320.45 million. Sunrun reported sales of $401.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.92.

Sunrun stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.44. 8,081,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,030,550. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $29,052.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,748 shares of company stock worth $1,225,347. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

