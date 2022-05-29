Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Short Interest Down 50.2% in May

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,400 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the April 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suzano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Suzano by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,177,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,224,000 after buying an additional 2,103,479 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Suzano by 293.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,179,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after buying an additional 879,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Suzano by 24.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,025,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after buying an additional 597,447 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Suzano during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,600,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Suzano during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,810,000.

Shares of NYSE SUZ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,715. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85. Suzano has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 125.73% and a net margin of 52.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suzano will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.1263 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

