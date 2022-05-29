Swop Market Capitalization Reaches $3.98 Million (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last seven days, Swop has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Swop has a total market cap of $3.98 million and $18,860.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swop coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00006022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swop alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 556.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,999.44 or 0.27414778 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.00503616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033918 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,311,773 coins and its circulating supply is 2,263,227 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.