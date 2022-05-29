Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TACBY. CLSA cut Tabcorp from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tabcorp in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TACBY opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. Tabcorp has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

