TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €24.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($23.40) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €28.40 ($30.21) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

ETR:TEG opened at €16.41 ($17.46) on Wednesday. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of €17.68 ($18.81) and a one year high of €29.37 ($31.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 4.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.30.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.