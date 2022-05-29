Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Receives C$3.23 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKO. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$796,960.

Shares of TKO stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.12. 364,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,999. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.71 and a twelve month high of C$3.07. The firm has a market cap of C$606.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

