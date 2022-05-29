Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.09.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.72) to €8.80 ($9.36) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth $351,823,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,152,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,180 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth $39,132,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,787,000 after acquiring an additional 707,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,527,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after buying an additional 282,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,765. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.27.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 19.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

About Tenaris (Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.