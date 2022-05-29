TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes $1.01 Million Position in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRGU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:CBRGU remained flat at $$9.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. Chain Bridge I has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.
Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.
