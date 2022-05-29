TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes $1.01 Million Position in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRGU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Get Chain Bridge I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRGU remained flat at $$9.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. Chain Bridge I has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.