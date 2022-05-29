TerraKRW Hits Market Cap of $1.03 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (KRT) traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded 47.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraKRW has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $21,339.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 39,084,624,911 coins and its circulating supply is 39,083,895,803 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

