The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Boosted by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 8,690,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,581,000 after buying an additional 319,917 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,979,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,921,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,391,000 after buying an additional 1,742,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.68. The company had a trading volume of 17,708,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,957,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $280.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.65.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,136 shares of company stock valued at $38,493,409 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

