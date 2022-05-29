The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $999.74 Million

Brokerages expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) to post $999.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Middleby’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $996.00 million. Middleby reported sales of $808.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MIDD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet cut Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Middleby to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.57.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $5.59 on Thursday, reaching $150.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,042. Middleby has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $201.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.65.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.29 per share, with a total value of $992,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,270 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 308,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,625,000 after purchasing an additional 114,492 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at about $984,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Middleby by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 690,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after acquiring an additional 330,359 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

