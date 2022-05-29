The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,340,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Southern worth $91,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 24.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Southern by 4,108.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 59,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 57,689 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Southern by 1.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,417,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,854,000 after buying an additional 14,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Southern by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.91. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $129,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,324 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

