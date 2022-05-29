Third Point LLC Buys New Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,250,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,188,000. Accenture makes up approximately 3.6% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Third Point LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Accenture as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after acquiring an additional 817,970 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $234,005,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Accenture by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,029,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $426,936,000 after acquiring an additional 348,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Accenture by 1,545.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 345,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,533,000 after acquiring an additional 324,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN traded up $12.60 on Friday, hitting $304.15. 2,759,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,498. The firm has a market cap of $192.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.