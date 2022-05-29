Third Point LLC Invests $102.73 Million in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,732,000. Third Point LLC owned about 0.87% of Coupa Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.10.

NASDAQ:COUP traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.58. 1,650,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,786. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.43 and a 12 month high of $283.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average of $126.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $108,328.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.