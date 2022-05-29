Thore Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $5,927.68 (TCH)

Thore Cash (TCH) traded 45.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $5,927.68 and approximately $5,426.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 48.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

