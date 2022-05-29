TomoChain (TOMO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.77 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $46.43 million and $12.77 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain was first traded on February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,782,388 coins. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

