Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives $19.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.97.

Several analysts have issued reports on CURV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of Torrid stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. 716,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,781. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. Torrid has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $33.19.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $769,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

