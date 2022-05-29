Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $918.97 Million

Analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $918.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $901.00 million and the highest is $946.01 million. Travel + Leisure posted sales of $797.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,158.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNL stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.24. 489,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,001. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.10. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.