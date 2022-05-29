Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.
In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,185,490.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
TROX stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 611,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,349. Tronox has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15.
Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tronox will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
