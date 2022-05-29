UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. UFP Industries posted earnings of $2.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $10.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $10.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

UFPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $632,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,774.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $205,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,250 shares of company stock worth $4,817,790. 3.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,959,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,507,000 after acquiring an additional 541,090 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after acquiring an additional 275,618 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 421.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after acquiring an additional 252,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,102,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $78.90. 169,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,397. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

