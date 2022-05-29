Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.00 Million

Analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $210.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.00 million. Unifi reported sales of $184.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year sales of $808.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $803.20 million to $813.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $869.25 million, with estimates ranging from $868.50 million to $870.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Unifi.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unifi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Unifi stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.45. 37,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.14. Unifi has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33.

In other news, CEO Edmund M. Ingle bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $72,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,773.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Creaturo acquired 7,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,487.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Unifi by 274.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Unifi during the third quarter worth $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Unifi during the third quarter worth $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unifi by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Unifi by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

