Unistake (UNISTAKE) Reaches One Day Volume of $11,299.00

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $11,299.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unistake has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,142.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,989.04 or 0.27420097 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.66 or 0.00503381 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00033870 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,647,127 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

