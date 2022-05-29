Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) Receives GBX 1,264 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,264 ($15.91).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.99) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.99) to GBX 1,300 ($16.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.35) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.10) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Richard Smith sold 386 shares of Unite Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.08), for a total value of £2,478.12 ($3,118.31). Also, insider Joe Lister acquired 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 711 ($8.95) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($11,326.61).

LON:UTG traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,127 ($14.18). 704,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,921. The firm has a market cap of £4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.15. Unite Group has a 52 week low of GBX 934.80 ($11.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,250 ($15.73). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,110.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,079.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

