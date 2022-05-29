Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.12 Million

Analysts expect Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) to post sales of $23.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unity Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.80 million and the highest is $23.44 million. Unity Bancorp reported sales of $21.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will report full year sales of $92.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.70 million to $94.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $98.70 million, with estimates ranging from $95.20 million to $102.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Unity Bancorp.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 38.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 8,053.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 28,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $297.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.53%.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

