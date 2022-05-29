Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $148.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.10 million. Upwork posted sales of $124.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $600.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $599.50 million to $601.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $739.88 million, with estimates ranging from $702.80 million to $759.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $655,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 3,508 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $56,373.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,787.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,021 shares of company stock valued at $961,135 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.99. 1,107,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,342. Upwork has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Upwork Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.