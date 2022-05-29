Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$5.20 price objective on the stock.
