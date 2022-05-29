UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 941,500 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the April 30th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UserTesting presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

In other UserTesting news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 176,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707,432.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 361,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,356,796.

Shares of UserTesting stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.88. 289,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,976. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.96. UserTesting has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UserTesting will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

