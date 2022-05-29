Validity Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last seven days, Validity has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $8.08 million and $61,480.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can now be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00005842 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001303 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,586,904 coins and its circulating supply is 4,584,163 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.