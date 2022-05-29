ValueAct Holdings L.P. Reduces Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

ValueAct Holdings L.P. cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,550,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,000,000 shares during the period. LKQ makes up 11.9% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned about 0.06% of LKQ worth $1,053,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,441,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,129 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,835,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,298,000 after acquiring an additional 907,640 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 181.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,164,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,786,000 after acquiring an additional 749,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,964,000 after acquiring an additional 675,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.34. 1,902,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.25. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.46.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

About LKQ (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.