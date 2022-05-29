Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $145.25. 2,299,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,163. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.51 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

