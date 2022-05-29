VAULT Trading 20.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. VAULT has a market capitalization of $207,049.63 and $2.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VAULT coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001215 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,797.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,903.38 or 0.23584108 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.60 or 0.00500846 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00033633 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008739 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,120 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

