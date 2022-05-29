VeChain (VET) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $131.95 Million

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 28th. One VeChain coin can now be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. VeChain has a total market cap of $1.88 billion and $131.95 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeChain has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000069 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009107 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About VeChain

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

