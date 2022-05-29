Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stake Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,191,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 750,409 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Ventas worth $265,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,477,000 after purchasing an additional 218,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,504,000 after purchasing an additional 237,944 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,119,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,933,000 after buying an additional 1,907,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ventas by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,642,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,549,000 after buying an additional 204,482 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $57.40 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 147.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

