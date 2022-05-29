Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Verano in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Verano in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Verano from C$26.00 to C$24.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verano currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. Verano has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $20.23.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

