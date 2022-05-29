Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stake Reduced by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,187,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,207 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 1.8% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 1.36% of Verisk Analytics worth $500,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $101,510,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,171,000 after acquiring an additional 363,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,419,000 after acquiring an additional 344,057 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,734,000 after acquiring an additional 266,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $178.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.96 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.33.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $370,526.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,092,081.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,860 shares of company stock valued at $30,934,358 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

