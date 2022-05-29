Viberate (VIB) Market Cap Tops $2.78 Million

Viberate (VIB) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 29th. Viberate has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $262,967.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Viberate has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Viberate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,282.62 or 1.00000811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002033 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,995,000 coins. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

