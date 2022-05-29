VIMworld Achieves Market Cap of $19.02 Million (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last seven days, VIMworld has traded up 32% against the dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $19.02 million and approximately $188,546.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

