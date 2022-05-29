Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.46 EPS

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($2.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Viomi Technology updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Viomi Technology stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. 248,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,152. Viomi Technology has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $103.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 451.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

