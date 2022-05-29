Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.46 EPS

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOTGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($2.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Viomi Technology updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Viomi Technology stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. 248,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,152. Viomi Technology has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $103.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 451.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period.

About Viomi Technology (Get Rating)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

Read More

Earnings History for Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.