VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the April 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,097,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VNUE opened at $0.00 on Friday. VNUE has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
VNUE Company Profile (Get Rating)
